English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

App economy will be worth $6.3T by 2021

29 JUN 2017

By 2021, the global app economy will be worth $6.3 trillion, up from $1.3 trillion in 2016, working out to be more than $1,000 per mobile user per year on average, according to App Annie.

This will be a result of more time spent in apps and growing smartphone penetration in developing regions, as “robust” in-app advertising and mobile commerce spend become “core parts of daily mobile life”, the report said.

What’s more, during that same time, the user base will almost double from 3.4 billion people using apps to 6.3 billion, while time spent in apps will grow to 3.5 trillion hours, up from 1.6 trillion in 2016.

The study observed that the actual impact of apps could go beyond the $6.3 trillion figure, because businesses can also benefit without directly monetising from apps.

For example, growth in usage of retail banking apps is driving down costs for institutions like Bank of America and Barclays, by reducing customer visits to branches.

Mobile commerce
Mobile commerce was described as “the single largest driver of the growth of the mobile and app economy”.

App Annie projected that mobile commerce per user globally will increase from $344 to $946 by 2021, with Chinese consumers nearly three times as likely to buy food and groceries via their devices than US users, twice as likely to transfer money using apps, and four times more likely to spend a majority of disposable income on mobile.

Meanwhile, the growth of combined annual spend per user across app stores, in-app ads and mobile commerce from $379 to $1,008 will be driven by innovation and the transition from physical transactions to mobile. One example of this is Alibaba, which said mobile accounted for 79 per cent of the total transaction value generated in its China retail marketplaces in fiscal year 2016.

As for categories, games is expected to grow from $50 billion in 2016 to $105 billion in 2021, while non-game app spend is projected to triple from $11.5 billion in 2016 to over $34 billion in 2021.

Earlier this month, BIS Research predicted the global mobile gaming market will generate $58.71 billion in revenue by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.4 per cent.

Global in-app advertising spend is set to nearly triple from $72 billion in 2016 to $201 billion in 2021.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

App Annie says Snapchat-centric marketing essential

App Store, Google Play downloads hit 25B in Q1

App Store tipped to remain top earner through 2021
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association