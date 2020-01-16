 Mobile focus skyrockets company valuation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Mobile focus skyrockets company valuation

16 JAN 2020

Companies with mobile as a core element of their business had a combined valuation of $544 billion in 2019, some 6.5-times higher than those without, fresh research by App Annie showed.

In its State of Mobile 2020 report, the research company noted the three largest IPOs in 2019 were by companies with a mobile-heavy business model, namely Alibaba Group, Prosus and Uber.

The figures indicate the role of mobile would be essential to succeeding with customers in 2020 and beyond, the company stated.

In 2019 global app downloads grew to 204 billion, up 6 per cent year-on-year, with Facebook titles dominating the top-five.

“While download growth has continued, in mature markets like the US, Japan and Korea, it is starting to level off. In fact, the greatest contribution to the number of downloads over the past year has come from emerging markets including India, Brazil and Indonesia”, App Annie’s MD for EMEA Paul Barnes told Mobile World Live.

Barnes described mobile as integral across nearly every vertical, including business, banking, productivity, dating and travel.

In 2019 alone, users spent $120 billion on apps, with games comprising 72 per cent of all app store spending.

The analyst company expected to see 215 billion app downloads in 2020, while mobile advertising spend is projected to reach $240 billion.

“The streaming wars will continue to heat up and consumers will decide where they spend their 674 billion hours on mobile. We also expect both consumer and ad spend to top $380 billion globally”, Barnes commented.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Security experts warn of Android weakness

Microsoft moves to build foldable app ecosystem

Facebook solicits user feedback in new app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association