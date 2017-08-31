English
HomeAppsNews

App Annie appoints managers to drive growth

31 AUG 2017

App Annie promoted its chief revenue officer Ted Krantz to president – he will be second-in-command to CEO and co-founder Bertrand Schmitt (pictured), and will focus on leading the company’s customer-centric efforts, and go-to-market strategy and execution.

With the global app economy expected to be valued at $6.3 trillion by 2021, the research company said it continues to experience rapid growth with both mobile-first and brick-and-mortar companies.

The company also appointed Sujan Jain as CFO. Jain’s most recent role was CFO of software company Couchbase, where he helped scale and build operations.

“I am excited to have Ted and Sujan partner with me and our executive team to usher in the next phase of growth for App Annie. Their expertise is crucial as we scale our business and deepen our investment in a comprehensive solution – from our product suite and customer success to operations and professional services,” said Schmitt.

“Mobile apps are transforming business models across all industries – and App Annie’s core belief is that they allow the connection with consumers to be more personal, relevant and powerful than any other channel. Our goal is to help all customers achieve business success,” he added.

In the first half of 2017, App Annie acquired new customers including Visa and Lego. The company said 94 of the top 100 app publishers are its clients, and it provides companies in the banking, travel, retail, and media and entertainment spaces with the data and insights they need to build and execute mobile app strategies.

The company also recently lauched a customer and market education hub called App Annie Academy to provide hands-on training and advanced learning around all aspects of running an app business.

According to Krantz: “As we expand our customer base, we will need to deepen our go-to-market strategy, operations and services to best serve those newer to mobile apps”.

