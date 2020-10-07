 App aims flights take-off with Covid-free proof - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

App aims flights take-off with Covid-free proof

07 OCT 2020

An app designed to show travellers have tested negative for Covid-19 (coronavirus) is to be trialled this month, a move which could provide a boost for the resumption of long-haul flights.

The Commons Project, which has developed the CommonPass app with backing from the World Economic Forum, explained the service will let users upload results from a Covid-19 test, done in a certified lab, to their phones.

If the results are negative, the app will generate a QR code which can then be checked by authorities prior to flights and border crossings.

CommonPass will only access minimum amount of personal data and other underlying health information will not be revealed, the organisation said.

Initial trials of the app will be made on flights between London, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore, operated by United Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways, said marketing company Collinson which is a partner of the project.

Travel restrictions were imposed globally shortly after the start of the year due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

