 Anonymised Whisper app accused of leaking user data - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Anonymised Whisper app accused of leaking user data

11 MAR 2020

Whisper, a mobile app offering anonymous communications, regularly exposed sensitive data of millions of users through a publicly accessible online database, The Washington Post reported.

The records, discovered by researchers at security company Twelve Security, included data about users’ age, location, ethnicity and residence.

Due to its anonymised nature, though, details of users names were not disclosed, the newspaper stated. It added the database was not password-protected and consisted of almost 900 million user records accumulated since the app was released in 2012.

The security researchers reportedly notified the app’s parent company, MediaLab, and federal authorities in the US.

MediaLab played down the revelation, arguing the information was intended to be public-facing and was provided by the users on their own. However, it told The Washington Post it had taken the database down as it was not designed to be queried directly.

The app reportedly has more than 30 million monthly active users, including people under 18 years old.

In September 2013 Whisper was said to be valued in the $75 million to $100 million range.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Facebook tackles iOS Messenger sluggishness

Uber updates app with live translation feature

Moment launches retro video app for iOS
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association