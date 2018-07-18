AngelHack aims to deliver breakthrough operator tech

INTERVIEW: Sabeen Ali, CEO of AngelHack (pictured), detailed ambitions to use its community of 150,000 developers to develop breakthrough innovations for partners.

Ali told Mobile World Live the organisation, which arranges hackathon events among other activities, works with all major telecom companies globally, putting their “emerging tech” into the “hands of our developers and we have them create new apps and platforms.”

She added meeting more operators and getting a better idea of what kind of “crazy technology” they might want would greatly benefit the developers, who “love being challenged and love being given curve balls”.

AngelHack describes itself as a female-owned, female majority company: during the interview, Ali also discussed the benefits of including more women in the technology workforce.

