 Amazon revamps app shopping set-up - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Amazon revamps app shopping set-up

17 JUN 2019

Amazon rebranded Spark, a product discovery and shopping feature available on the company’s app, to boost the popularity of the service.

The new FoundItOnAmazon moniker aims to capitalise on a popular social media hashtag.

A representative told Mobile World Live the company had “pivoted and narrowed the experience based on what resonated with customers: shoppable images and collections in fashion and home decor”.

The revamped service is available to all Amazon app users along with a “large portion” of desktop shoppers.

Instagram introduced a similar feature in its app in 2018, which allows users to shop directly from images in their Stories feed.

TechCrunch noted Amazon’s move comes shortly after the departure of Chee Chew, Amazon VP of consumer engagement, who was reportedly Spark’s champion within the company.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

