Amazon furnishes users with AR decoration tool - Mobile World Live

Amazon began deploying a tool allowing users to decorate a room by browsing multiple shopping items simultaneously using AR.

The Room Decorator service went live yesterday (24 August) for around half of Amazon’s iOS app users in the US. Access will be expanded in the coming weeks, with Android devices to be added months later.

A representative told Mobile World Live the tool offered access to “tens of thousands of furniture products”. Users can save screenshots to view rooms when not present.

The company stated Room Decorator takes the “guess work” out of furnishing their homes, while delivering “an even more immersive shopping experience”.

This is Amazon’s second attempt in using AR for online shopping, after launching AR View in 2017, which showed one item at a time.

Sweden-based IKEA has also made steps to integrate AR functionalities to mobile apps, with the approach potentially gaining traction following Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions.