English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Amazon furnishes iOS app with AR

01 NOV 2017

Amazon rolled out a new augmented reality (AR) feature which allows users to visualise how products will appear in their living spaces before making a purchase.

Dubbed AR View, the feature is available on Amazon’s iOS app and gives customers the option of viewing products including furniture and home decor through AR technology.

“Whether customers are buying a sofa or a kitchen appliance, they can overlay it onto their existing living space, move it and rotate it to get a full 360-degree peek in a live camera view to make sure it fits their style and aesthetic,” Amazon explained.

In the past, the commerce giant looked at integrating AR technology on its app in form of AR stickers. However, the move somewhat failed because of a limited product set available and flaws in the design of the stickers.

AR big for furniture
Indeed, implementing AR technology in the process of shopping for furniture online could prove incredibly useful given it is often hard to visualise how a certain product will appear in the home. The most common practice of choice for this task is to visit a retailers’ showroom, but AR certainly offers the potential to change this.

Major furniture retailers including Ikea have added AR shopping features to websites and apps.

Amazon’s AR View leverages Apple’s ARKit software, which is boosting the availability of technology by allowing developers to integrate such functionality to mobile apps.

To use the feature, Amazon customers need to open the app, click on the camera and choose AR view.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Amazon adds Alexa voice assistant to Music app

Deutsche Telekom launches AR, VR apps

Google aims to take AR mainstream
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association