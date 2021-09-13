Alipay pressed to break up financial services

Chinese regulators intensified scrutiny of Alibaba, with the e-commerce giant’s financial arm Ant Group ordered to separate its rapidly expanding commercial loan business into a separate unit from Alipay, Financial Times reported.

Regulators want the unit to share customer data used in making loan decisions, with a newly-created partly state-owned credit scoring venture, the newspaper wrote.

Ant Group began to restructure its businesses in April to address government-mandated changes requiring it to cut links between Alipay and other financial units, including its two lending businesses.

A suspension of a dual listing of Ant Group on the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges in November 2020 marked the beginning of a state crackdown on internet companies’ business practices and compliance with regulations.

Over the past few months, authorities initiated a number of more restrictive rules covering recommendation algorithms, competition and online gaming.