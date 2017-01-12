Airbnb leads Resy’s $13M funding round

Restaurant reservation app maker Resy completed a $13 million Series A round, led by Airbnb, following a commercial partnership to integrate the app into Airbnb’s platform.

Founded in 2014 and now operating in more than 50 cities across the US, Resy provides reservations and operational software to fine dining restaurants, seating more than 1.4 million diners every month and working with nearly 1,000 restaurants.

In comparison, rival OpenTable works with 40,000 restaurants globally.

Resy said it has grown the number of diners seated in the past 12 months by 873 per cent, and claims to challenge OpenTable by “disrupting the status quo created by clunky, expensive reservation services”, offering a “cutting edge real-time cloud-based system with flat pricing”.

The Wall Street Journal said Resy is valued at about $70 million, according to an estimate from PitchBook Data.

Resy’s partnership with Airbnb was first announced in November 2016 to allow Airbnb users to dine “like a local”.

According to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky: “Helping people find and book incredible local restaurants is a key part of us moving beyond just accommodation to focus on the whole trip.”

Also participating in the round were First Data Corporation and Resy seed investors RSE Ventures and Lerer Hippeau Ventures.