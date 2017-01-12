English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Airbnb leads Resy’s $13M funding round

12 JAN 2017
resy

Restaurant reservation app maker Resy completed a $13 million Series A round, led by Airbnb, following a commercial partnership to integrate the app into Airbnb’s platform.

Founded in 2014 and now operating in more than 50 cities across the US, Resy provides reservations and operational software to fine dining restaurants, seating more than 1.4 million diners every month and working with nearly 1,000 restaurants.

In comparison, rival OpenTable works with 40,000 restaurants globally.

Resy said it has grown the number of diners seated in the past 12 months by 873 per cent, and claims to challenge OpenTable by “disrupting the status quo created by clunky, expensive reservation services”,  offering a “cutting edge real-time cloud-based system with flat pricing”.

The Wall Street Journal said Resy is valued at about $70 million, according to an estimate from PitchBook Data.

Resy’s partnership with Airbnb was first announced in November 2016 to allow Airbnb users to dine “like a local”.

According to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky: “Helping people find and book incredible local restaurants is a key part of us moving beyond just accommodation to focus on the whole trip.”

Also participating in the round were First Data Corporation and Resy seed investors RSE Ventures and Lerer Hippeau Ventures.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association