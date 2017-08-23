English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

AccuWeather rebuts claim it shares user data

23 AUG 2017

AccuWeather dismissed a security researcher’s claims the popular weather app collects user data such as GPS coordinates and sends it to a third-party company called RevealMobile.

Researcher Will Strafach said the iOS version of the app requests location access “under the premise of providing users localised information” after which it collects GPS coordinates, including current speed and altitude, the name and address of the WiFi router a user is connected to, and records whether Bluetooth on their device is turned on or off.

Strafach said his iPhone sent this information to RevealMobile 16 times in 36 hours.

RevealMobile’s website says its technology sits inside hundreds of apps across the US and “turns the location data coming out of those apps into meaningful audience data.”

Strafach also noted AccuWeather will still send users’ Wi-Fi router name and address to RevealMobile even if they do not grant access to their GPS information.

Many users on Twitter said they would delete the app, but the company told TechCrunch if a user opts out of location tracking, no GPS coordinates are collected or passed without further opt-in permission from the user.

It admitted other data was, for a short period, available on the Reveal SDK, but claims it was never used by AccuWeather and the company was unaware the data was even available to it.

“To avoid any further misinterpretation, while Reveal is updating its SDK, AccuWeather will be removing the Reveal SDK from its iOS app until it is fully compliant with appropriate requirements,” it said, adding: “Once reinstated, the end result should be that zero data is transmitted back to Reveal Mobile when someone opts out of location sharing.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Kantar reveals iOS share in urban China still falling

Uber app tracking practices in the spotlight

App Store tipped to remain top earner through 2021
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association