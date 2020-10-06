 5G tipped to drive $860B mobile content market by 2025 - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

5G tipped to drive $860B mobile content market by 2025

06 OCT 2020

Strategy Analytics predicted the global mobile media revenue market to reach $857 billion by 2025, pointing to increased 5G penetration as a key driver for growth.

A report by the company stated the next-generation technology will have a positive impact on data traffic and data revenue for operators.

“The increased capacity, greater bandwidth and lower latency benefits of 5G will enable digital media companies to deliver evolved rich media experiences” at a greater scale, including 360-degree videos, virtual and augmented reality, and cloud gaming, senior VP at Strategy Analytics David Kerr noted.

A continuous rise in the number of people owning a mobile broadband enabled handset is also set to contribute to the market uplift.

The company expects global revenue on mobile content to grow by 28 per cent this year, compared to 2019, boosted by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and guidance for people to stay at home to confine the pandemic.

Director of wireless media at Strategy Analytics Nitesh Patel pointed to evidence from companies in the mobile media sector which has shown a significant rise in consumer spend within apps in the first half of the year, which coincides with the spread of the pandemic.

