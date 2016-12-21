English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Netmarble pushes westward with Kabam acquisition

21 DEC 2016
kabam-2

South Korea’s largest mobile games company Netmarble agreed to acquire most of US rival Kabam’s assets as it steps up a push into western markets.

Netmarble’s acquisition includes the Vancouver studio, which created Kabam’s most successful game – “Marvel: Contest of Champions”.

The game brought in more than $450 million in global revenue since its launch two years ago, generating the bulk of Kabam’s sales in the process.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Kabam received several offers for the Vancouver studio earlier this year ranging from $700 million to $800 million. The Netmarble deal is within the range, a WSJ source said.

Netmarble is planning an IPO worth approximately $1.7 billion in the first half of 2017 as it looks to further fund its aggressive push in the mobile gaming market.

“We are looking forward to strengthening Netmarble’s business in the western markets, including the US, through this deal,” said Seungwon Lee, chief global officer at the company.

Along with the Kabam name, Netmarble is also acquiring marketing and customer support teams, and is taking on about 250 staff from the company, nearly half of its total employees.

Consultancy firm Sensor Tower ranked Netmarble as the 13th largest mobile games company in Q3 with $183 million in revenue. Kabam ranked 32nd with $60 million.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Kabam spins out legacy games

Kabam lands $120M Alibaba investment

Kabam to bring mobile games to Windows Phone

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association