Facebook resolves photo outage

Facebook fixed a glitch which stopped some users from uploading and viewing photos, videos and other content across its platforms.

In a tweet, Facebook said its platform should be back at 100 per cent for users following the issue, which affected Facebook itself, along with its Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp services.

The disruption meant its users across the world were unable to download or upload images and videos.

With Instagram, people complained at being unable to view images on their feeds and upload stories, while WhatsApp users were not able to send audio and video files. The same issue was reported by people on the Messenger app.

Facebook has 2.3 billion monthly active users and Instagram 1 billion.

Many users went to fellow social media platform Twitter to vent their frustrations at the outage, but Twitter too reportedly also faced its own issues. Some users were not able to send direct messages or receive notifications.

While Facebook acknowledged the outage yesterday (3 July), it did not offer an explanation on why it occurred, stating only it was working on correcting the problem.

Facebook and Instagram also suffered a major outage in March, which was its longest period of disruption ever.