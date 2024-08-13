India’s competition regulator reportedly retracted two reports which alleged Apple breached certain antitrust laws in the country, further delaying an investigation which began in 2021.

Reuters reported the Competition Commission of India (CCI) recalled probe documents issued to rivals and concerned parties last month which focused on Apple’s position in the apps market and how it made developers use its in-house payment system.

It appears the recall was prompted by Apple, which complained versions of the reports shared included confidential commercial sensitive information, meaning they must be withdrawn.

In an order viewed by Reuters, the CCI stated: “It is imperative that such information be maintained confidential, ensuring that no unauthorised disclosure occurs.”

A source told the news outlet Apple was particularly concerned one CCI document included details about revenue generated from its App Store in India and figures on market share.

Online dating platform Match and a start-up representing financial company Paytm are among those asked to return the reports.

The recall could result in a further two-to-three-month delay into the case, a lawyer told Reuters.

Counterpoint Research estimated Apple had around a 3.5 per cent share of India’s total smartphone market as of mid-2024.

The App Store issue is widespread, with Apple facing antitrust probes in numerous markets.