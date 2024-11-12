The European Commission (EC) called on Apple to stop geoblocking practices on certain media services, after it found infringements of regulation adopted in 2018 to ensure content is not restricted based on location.

The EC stated it coordinated an investigation with the national authorities of Belgium, Germany and Republic of Ireland, finding a number of limitations on Apple Media Services which unlawfully discriminate European consumers based on their place of residence.

The group, dubbed the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC), stated Apple’s App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, iTunes Store, Books and Podcasts showed evidence of geoblocking to restrict consumers in areas around online access, payments and downloading.

Apple has a month to reply to the CPC’s findings and propose commitments on how they will address the issues raised. If Apple fails to address concerns, national authorities could take enforcement measures.

EC enforced geoblocking regulation six years ago to ensure better conditions for individuals and businesses across the EU. It applies to all app stores operating in the bloc.

In a statement on the Apple case, EVP at the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, said it was stepping up the fight against geoblocking.

“No company, big or small, should unjustly discriminate customers based on their nationality, place of residence or place of establishment,” she said.