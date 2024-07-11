Sales of Apple’s Vision Pro MR headset are likely to plummet in the current quarter, research company IDC told Bloomberg, adding to a general slow start for the $3,500 device.

Citing IDC, Bloomberg reported Apple is yet to sell 100,000 units in a quarter since the Vision Pro launched in February. US sales hit around 80,000 in Q2 and are forecast to fall 75 per cent to just over 19,000 in the current period.

The low forecast means the device will not cross 500,000 sales in 2024, with numbers not expected to pick up until a more affordable edition is released.

However, weak US sales will be somewhat offset by the device’s launch internationally, as it began rolling out in other markets at the end of June.

IDC expects the next version of the device will be released in 2025, costing roughly half the current price and will reignite interest.

Francisco Jeronimo, VP at IDC, told Bloomberg a budget-friendly version could more than double sales.

He added Vision Pro’s success will ultimately depend on the content available, regardless of price.

“As Apple expands the product to international markets, it’s crucial that local content is also made available,” he added.