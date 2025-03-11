Apple reportedly planned a major overhaul of its operating software to update the interfaces across its iPhone, iPad and Mac devices to create a more consistent look and feel.

Bloomberg reported the updates are scheduled for later this year and will include new versions of its menus, apps, icons, windows and system buttons.

The news agency’s unnamed sources stated the project is working to simplify the way users control and navigate across their devices.

The new design will be “loosely based” on the Vision Pro headset software, according to Bloomberg.

The new interfaces are slated for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16.

Bloomberg noted the new software will be the most significant upgrade to the Mac since 2020 while the revamp for iPhones is the largest since iOS 7 in 2013.

The changes could be announced during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Creating the new interfaces could kick-start an increase in sales for Apple. The tech giant’s smartphone revenue in fiscal Q1 2025 (the period to 28 December 2024) was $69.1 billion, flat year-on-year. Sales in China fell by 11.1 per cent to $18.5 billion.

As of Q1, Apple had over 2.35 billion active devices in use around the world.