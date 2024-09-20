Apple plans to equip iPhones with an in-house 5G modem by 2025 and begin using its own Wi-Fi silicon shortly after, though looked set to remain reliant on Qualcomm to cover some frequencies in the near-term, DigiTimes reported.

DigiTimes stated Apple’s 5G modem will likely debut in the iPhone SE early in 2025, with the vendor then targeting use in its next flagship model in the back half.

A Wi-Fi chip could debut in iPads in 2025, though the news outlet added Apple may opt to hold this for its high-end iPhone models unveiled in 2026.

DigiTimes reported Apple added 12 months to a 5G modem deal with Qualcomm earlier this year, which would give it until 2027 to perfect its own product.

Apple is widely reported to have been working on its own modem since 2020

It spent $1 billion to acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business in 2019.