Contract manufacturer Luxshare reportedly spoke to customers about moving some of its production outside China as it considered a response to reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Reuters reported Luxshare chair Wang Laichun told analysts on a call yesterday (9 April) the tariffs would have little impact on its profit and revenue, as the company exports a small number of finished products to the US.

But Wang stated it is considering more investments abroad while pausing some investment plans in China. She reportedly said Luxshare is mulling a bigger investment in Southeast Asia.

The news agency explained Luxshare, which assembles Apple’s Vision iPhones and manufactures Air Pods, is considering shifting production away from China, which could include the US.

Reuters reported Wang told some customers it would consider a US move if unspecified commercial guarantees were in place.

The reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Trump are particularly onerous for Apple, which relies on manufacturing in China and Vietnam.

President Trump has increased the tariff on Chinese imports to 125 per cent, Reuters reported.