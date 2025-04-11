Apple chartered cargo aircraft to ship 600 tonnes-worth of iPhones from India to the US to get ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Reuters reported.

The news agency reported as many as 1.5 million iPhones were shipped as Apple seeks to build inventory in one of its biggest markets.

Apple chartered about six cargo jets since March, Reuters reported, citing sources including a senior Indian government official.

Reuters explained Apple worked with Indian airport officials to cut the time to clear customs from 30 hours to six hours.

It also reported a Foxconn manufacturing plant in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu is now operating on Sundays, which is typically a day off for employees.

Apple is making an effort to move more of the production of its devices out of China to countries such as India.

Trump’s threatened tariffs of 26 per cent on Indian imports are on hold for about three months after the US president called a 90-day pause, but he has announced that tariffs on goods from China – where Apple assembles most of its iPhones – will be subject to a levy of at least 145 per cent.

India must still pay import taxes under Trump’s measures but at the reduced rate of 10 per cent.

Reuters reported Apple is ramping shipments of iPhones to meet a goal of a 20 per cent increase in production in India.

Apple sells more than 220 million iPhones a year with largest markets in the US, China and Europe.

Counterpoint Research noted India produced 20 per cent of iPhone supply meant for the US market in 2024,

Analysts predict the price of the smartphones will increase due to a tariff war between the US and China.