Apple plans to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from 9 June to 13 June to highlight the latest software advancements across its range of devices.

The company stated the free, online event will provide developers access to Apple experts, as well provide details on new tools, frameworks and features.

Apple will allow some students and developers to attend a special event in person at Apple Park on the opening day of the event.

While Apple said it will share additional information about the conference, it could include announcements about updates to its operating software to improve user interfaces across its iPhone, iPad and Mac devices.

Apple stated it will share additional information about the conference through the Apple Developer app and WWDC25 website.

At last year’s event, the tech giant announced a host of AI-enabled features as well as support for OpenAI’s ChatGPT model. The iPhone maker stated it would update its Siri virtual assistant with AI-enabled improvements, but the move has since been delayed until 2026 at the earliest.