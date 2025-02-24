Apple plans to add its generative AI software to its extended reality Vision Pro headsets in April as part of an operating system update.

A beta version of the visionOS 2.4 software is currently available to developers with the public release slated for April. Apple Intelligence is a set of AI-based tools currently available on selected iPhone, iPad and Mac models.

Like its rollout on iPhones, Apple Intelligence Vision Pro features will come in waves with the first set focusing on generating, proofing, rewriting and summarising text messages using OpenAI’s ChatGPT in Writing Tools.

Another upcoming application touted by Apple was Image Playground, which will enable Vision Pro users to create unique images from themes, costumes, accessories, and places using verbal prompts.

These features are already available on iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.

Initially they will support US English, with more features and additional languages to follow over the course of 2025.

Also in April, Apple Vision Pro users will be able to browse visionOS content such as TV shows and movies on iPhones before transferring them to their headsets using the Apple Vision Pro app.

Apple pitched the Vision Pro as a spatial computing device when launching it in 2024 and billed the $3,500 headset as its next major platform.

During its fiscal Q1 2025 (the period to 28 December 2024) results statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted Vision Pro had more than 2,500 native spatial apps and 1,500,000 compatible apps for its operating system.

According to market research company AppFigures, the number of new Vision Pro apps has declined every month since the headset hit the market. It estimates that fewer than 1,900 apps are currently active.