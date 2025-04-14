Counterpoint Research reported another increase in smartphone sell-through in its Q1 2025 figures, though it lowered expectations for the full year due to global economic uncertainty.

The analyst company’s preliminary numbers for the quarter showed a 3 per cent year-on-year increase, crediting subsidies in China and growth in emerging markets for driving demand. These factors offset a general decline across developed markets.

On releasing its update for Q4 2024, Counterpoint Research predicted a year-on-year increase of 4 per cent in volume sales for 2025. However it has now revised this expectation to a slight decline.

Discussing Q1, Counterpoint Research senior research analyst Ankit Malhotra said: “Sales in January were particularly strong, with a subsidy-led demand boost in China. The momentum continued with major launches like Samsung’s S25 and iPhone 16e, but it turned quickly as economic uncertainties and trade war risks started mounting, especially towards the end of the quarter”.

In terms of brand performance Apple was the highest seller for the first time for an opening quarter to a year, aided by its launch in the period and double-digit growth in Japan, India and some markets in MEA and southeast Asia.

Overtaking Samsung at the top of the Q1 list, Apple had a market share of 19 per cent on a 4 per cent increase in units. The former leader was second on 18 per cent (with volume down 5 per cent year-on-year).

Xiaomi was the third largest vendor with a 14 per cent share followed by Vivo and Oppo, which had an 8 per cent share each.