Reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump could lead to a $350 increase in the retail price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, CNBC reported, citing UBS analysts.

CNBC reported UBS analysts predict a retail price hike of nearly 30 per cent for the devices made in China. The high-end model currently sells for $1,199.

Analysts reportedly stated the iPhone 16 Pro price could increase by $120 if the device is made in India.

CNBC reported Apple’s stock has lost about 20 per cent of its value over the past three trading days, eliminating almost $640 billion in market capitalisation.

President Trump announced a raft of tariffs for about 90 countries last week, including a 34 per cent rate on China in addition to an existing 20 per cent fee on imports.

Yesterday (7 April) President Trump threatened to impose an additional 50 per cent import tax on China after the country announced it would retaliate over the recent moves, Associated Press reported.

President Trump has said one reason for the tariffs is to force companies to relocate their manufacturing facilities to the US, but Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told CNBC such a move could raise the price of an iPhone to $3,500.