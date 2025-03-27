Bharti Airtel made an additional payment of INR59.9 billion ($697.5 million) to the Department of Telecom (DoT), fully paying off its high-cost interest liabilities related to the purchase of spectrum in an auction in 2024.

In a statement, the Indian operator noted the prepayment clears its debt with an interest rate of 8.7 per cent, lowering its cost of debt on spectrum liabilities to an average of 7.2 per cent. Repayments in annual instalments on its total liabilities of INR520 billion, excluding average gross revenue levies, were extended until fiscal 2042.

The company prepaid INR259.8 billion in total spectrum liabilities in fiscal 2025 (ending 31 March), with its cumulative prepayments totalling INR666.7 billion. The average interest rate on the cumulative liabilities prepaid was about 9.7 per cent.

The prepayments were made about seven years ahead of their average maturities.

Airtel subsidiary Network i2i also voluntarily exercised a call option and redeemed $1 billion in USD perpetual notes issued in fiscal 2020.

In August 2022, the operator made a prepayment of INR80.3 billion to the DoT towards deferred liabilities related to spectrum acquired in an auction in 2015.