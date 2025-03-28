Bharti Airtel connected the 2Africa Pearls submarine cable to India as the local landing partner, bringing more than 100Tb/s of capacity to the country.

The cable, with a landing station in Mumbai, was laid in partnership with investors center3 and Meta, the operator noted in a statement.

Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha explained it is aggressively diversifying its global network and recently landed the SEA-WE-ME-6 cable in Chennai and Mumbai. “We will continue investing in global cable systems and future-proof our network.”

The 2Africa Pearls is part of the 2Africa cable system, the world’s longest subsea cable system when completed, spanning some 45,000km and connecting Asia to Africa and Europe through the Middle East, the statement added.

The cable is led by a consortium of Bayobab, center3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group and West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC). Alcatel Submarine Networks is producing and installing the cable.