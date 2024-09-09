The US government proposed new regulation requiring AI developers and cloud players to submit reports on the developments of new technologies, in a bid to curb emerging risks.

In a statement, the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) explained the proposed rules will require developers of frontier AI models and computing clusters to provide detailed reporting to the federal government, including information on cybersecurity initiatives.

BIS explained data gathered from the reports will be vital in ensuring technology meets “stringent standards” for safety, can withstand attacks and “have limited risk of misuse by foreign adversaries or non-state actors”.

If the proposal enters into law, it will boost innovations while “safeguarding against potential abuses that could undermine global security and stability”, BIS added.

It would amend current rules requiring companies to complete a survey when contacted by BIS.

Alan Estevez, under secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, said the proposed requirement builds on BIS’ long history of “conducting defence industrial base surveys to inform the American government about emerging risks in the most important US industries”, noting it can also help with understanding the capabilities and security of frontier AI systems.

Amazon, Google and Microsoft would likely be among the major cloud players subject to the new rules.