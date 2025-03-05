LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: Axios publisher Nicholas Johnston (pictured, centre) argued humans must remain the key ingredient as AI begins to play a greater role in the media sector, spelling out an approach he believes will enable the industry to wring the best from the technology without compromising on core values of trust and accuracy.

During a keynote, Johnston explained his approach to AI involves figuring out what the technology can do instead of humans rather than trying to replace his journalists.

The technology looks set for a supporting role at Axios, with Johnston hinting at uses which could free his staff to focus on the more important matters of quality and accuracy.

“I am a human. As a human I am extraordinarily pro-human. I am going to keep people involved”. Nicholas Johnston – Publisher Axios

Johnston’s comment goes beyond just his newsroom staff: he emphasised the importance of being open and honest with the readership about any role AI is playing in Axios’ output.

The approach is not entirely altruistic, as Johnston noted some past attempts to “let the robots take over and do the content” has driven some publishers to the brink of extinction due to the “garbage they put out”.

Making money

Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME (pictured, right), agreed trust remains an important ingredient for the media industry, but added adaptation is also necessary to keep pace with changing trends and technologies.

Over the course of its 100-year history, TIME overcame multiple disruptions which other media organisations struggled to make work in terms of revenue.

“I’ve been through this my whole career, where we just need to figure out the ways in which we monetise,” Sibley said.

Doing so requires taking risks in the business model but, like Johnston, the CEO noted the relationship to journalists, the newsroom and editors, will always be the vital ingredient.