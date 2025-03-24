Cassava Technologies partnered with Nvidia to build what the pair claimed would be Africa’s first AI factory, as part of a push around deploying the technology in the region.

Cassava, founded by Zimbabwe telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa, stated the factory would run Nvidia’s AI computing technology, with a view of helping businesses, governments and researchers develop smarter products, streamline operations and “stay-competitive in a fast-changing world”.

Nvidia’s GPU-based supercomputers will apparently enable faster AI model training and provide advanced inference capabilities. Cassava added it aims to be the first in Africa to introduce these accelerated computing platforms as a cloud partner, “playing a crucial role in the continent’s AI ecosystem”.

Masiyiwa, who also founded Econet Global which runs successful wholesale operator Liquid Telecom, said building digital infrastructure for the AI economy is a priority if Africa is to take full advantage of the fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Collaborating with Nvidia gives us the advanced computing capabilities needed to drive Africa’s AI innovation while strengthening the continent’s digital independence,” Masiyiwa said.

Cassava will also deploy Nvidia’s advanced AI technology at data centres in South Africa by June, before expanding to facilities in Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria.

In 2024, Microsoft and UAE-based G42 committed to a $1 billion investment on a green data centre in Kenya.