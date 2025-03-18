Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan (pictured) may look to revamp its manufacturing processes and cut jobs at the middle management level as he takes on the role today (18 March), Reuters reported.

Intel Foundry and AI chip production were tipped to be top of Tan’s agenda, with the new chief also seeking improved efficiency.

Reuters reported Tan told staff last week the company would need to take “tough decisions” to turn its fortunes around, which could include job cuts.

The news agency wrote the company cut around 15,000 jobs by the end of 2024, leaving it with about 109,000.

Tan’s to-do list includes improving performance at manufacturing division Intel Foundry along with seeking new customers for the unit, Reuters wrote.

The division produces chips for companies including Microsoft and Amazon, Reuters reported.

Intel is also expected to resume efforts around AI server chips, along with moving into new areas including software, robotics and AI foundation models.

Reuters reported Tan is a vocal critic of former CEO and board member Pat Gelsinger, but noted some similarities in their turnaround strategies.

Tan is also expected to find ways to improve chip yield processes, Reuters stated.