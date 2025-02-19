Ex OpenAI CTO Mira Murati (pictured) and a host of other former employees launched Thinking Machine Labs, an AI start-up focused on collaboration between the technology and people.

In a blog, the company explained it is putting an emphasis on creating products and models which rely on human and AI collaboration.

“Instead of focusing solely on making fully autonomous AI systems, we are excited to build multimodal systems that work with people collaboratively,” it stated.

As part of its “AI for everyone” plan, the start-up sees the potential for the technology to be used to assist people in various fields.

“While current systems excel at programming and mathematics, we’re building AI that can adapt to the full spectrum of human expertise and enable a broader spectrum of applications.”

Murati left OpenAI in September 2024 after more than six years.

She briefly served as interim CEO following a row which saw CEO Sam Altman ousted and then rehired in 2023.

VP of research Barret Zoph announced his departure from OpenAI the same time as Murati and is now listed as Thinking Machines Labs CTO.

John Schulman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, is chief scientist at the AI start-up after leaving his previous job at ChatGPT rival Anthropic earlier this month.

Lillian Weng lists herself as a co-founder of Thinking Machines Lab on her LinkedIn bio after previously serving as VP of safety at OpenAI.

Bloomberg reported more than 12 of the 29 employees at Thinking Machines Labs previously worked at OpenAI, while others had stints at Meta Platforms or Google DeepMind.

The news agency reported Murati is in discussions with VC companies about a funding round which could be up to $1 billion.