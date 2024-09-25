Dell Technologies unveiled a platform to create a curated ecosystem to help communications service providers (CSPs) extend AI infrastructure from the core to the edge of networks.

The Dell AI for Telecom programme is designed to help operator develop and deploy AI capabilities across various areas of their networks.

Manish Singh, CTO of telecom systems business at Dell Technologies, told Mobile World Live the platform has elements of AI, ML and generative AI (genAI).

Singh said operators are moving from public to private clouds to take advantage of AI by offering it on premises.

This means they will not have to store the information in public clouds, which is key to providing data sovereignty.

He said Dell developed the programme to provide operators with the necessary AI infrastructure to drive revenue growth.

CSPs can use the platform to optimise network performance across areas including closed-loop automation, energy efficiency, RAN and network performance.

“It’s about getting the right ecosystem, the right AI software and the right models,” Singh explained.

Dell AI for Telecom combines the vendor’s PowerEdge servers with Nvidia’s L4 Tensor Core GPUs and enterprise-grade AI software to create an architecture using large language models (LLMs).

The ecosystem also includes Amdocs amALz platform to improve operators’ customer care and network maintenance.

Singh stated CSPs also can automate call centre scripts and customer care operations with AI platform vendor Iternal Technologies as part of their digital transformations.

For network troubleshooting, Dell Technologies brought GPU database company Kinetuca on board to enhance network engineers’ productivity by improving network KPIs.

Singh added the ecosystem also includes Synthefy which builds multi-modal generative AI models for data. It creates digital twins of the networks and performs predictive network maintenance.

By analysing both structured and unstructured data, Singh stated Synthefy can predict network issues 12 hours in advance that are 90 per cent accurate by using LLMs.

He noted unlocking data silos brings compelling business outcomes to CSPs and enables them to offer sovereign AI GPU-as-a-service capabilities to their customers.

The AI-based services and applications from Amdocs, Iternal, Kinetica and Synthefy are available for CSPs, as well as the Dell server and Nvidia GPUs.