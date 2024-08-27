Cisco unveiled plans to acquire Robust Intelligence and add the start-up’s AI security processing capabilities into its existing product range.

Flagging its intended move, Cisco highlighted the use of Robust Intelligence’s products in its security cloud would increase protection for AI applications and models, while simplifying related operations for customers.

It also claimed the acquisition would help accelerate innovation in the segment.

“The combination of Cisco and Robust Intelligence means that we can deliver advanced AI security processing seamlessly into the existing data flows,” the company added. “This will provide Cisco with unparalleled visibility into all of a customer’s AI traffic, enabling customers to build, deploy and secure AI applications with confidence”.

Cisco is already an investor in Robust Intelligence, while the player lists the tech giant as one of its existing customers. Its other clients include NEC, IBM, CrowdStrike, NTT Data, Hitachi and Honda.

The deal is yet to be finalised and financial terms were not disclosed.

Its pending move is the latest in Cisco’s attempts to increase its AI and security-related portfolios. Having already spent big on acquisitions in the space including $28 billion on Splunk earlier this year, it announced a $1 billion AI start-up fund to further bolster its offering.