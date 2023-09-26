 Soracom, UScellular ink IoT pact - Mobile World Live
HomeMWC Las Vegas 2023 - News

Soracom, UScellular ink IoT pact

26 SEP 2023
Image taken from a satellite looking down on America with the curve of the earth visible

LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2023: IoT connectivity specialist Soracom partnered with UScellular to launch a plan for those deploying devices in the operator’s home market, promoting the proposition on delivering nationwide coverage with simple costs.

The IoT platform provider already sells a US Max tariff to enterprises, offering access to the country’s three largest mobile providers, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile US.

Its latest offering is branded Plan-US and is pitched-on being “affordable” while providing a local profile for devices.

Soracom stated the tariff offers nationwide “4G, 5G, LTE-M and NB-IoT data” from multiple major and regional US operators “for maximum coverage density even in remote, rural areas”.

CTO Kenta Yasukawa added for those with “predictable data needs”, the offer would combine “the simplicity of bundled data with the power of cloud-native 5G, LTE-M and NB-IoT to put IoT projects on a fast track to scale.”

UScellular SVP enterprise sales and operations Kim Kerr noted the deal would see it working with Soracom to “provide a seamless wireless experience for our customers with IoT and M2M application needs and help get them connected wherever they are”.

