Vodafone UK, Ericsson get a slice of cloud gaming

Ericsson partnered with Vodafone UK to demonstrate standalone (SA) 5G network slicing capabilities for cloud gaming, touting improvements in download speeds, graphics rendering and loading time.

The vendor explained the trial was conducted at Coventry University, where a small group of participants were asked to compare cloud gaming on a standard public network to playing using an isolated SA 5G network slice.

Ericsson and Vodafone claimed the players experienced more consistent gaming connectivity on the latter architecture, citing a 270 per cent increase in throughput, improved latency and 57 per cent less jitter.

In a statement Vodafone Group director of product and services Phil Patel backed SA 5G architecture to help bring immersive gaming currently “realistically limited to consoles” to mobile devices.

VP and head of Digital Services at Ericsson UK and Ireland, Blessing Makumbe, added network slicing presents operators with the “opportunity to offer innovative services to enter new markets”.

The trial adds to the pair’s previous network slicing demonstrations, which included a VR retail use case.