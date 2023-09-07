 Korea plans network updates to meet digital goals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 APAC 2023 - News

Korea plans network updates to meet digital goals

07 SEP 2023
South Korea Vice Minister of Science and ICT Park Yun-Kyu speaking at GSMA M360 APAC event

LIVE FROM GSMA M360 APAC, SEOUL: South Korea Vice Minister of Science and ICT Park Yun-Kyu (pictured) detailed efforts to beef up fixed and mobile infrastructure to match an ongoing surge in data traffic, arguing collaboration with the private sector must be a cornerstone of R&D efforts.

The minister detailed work as part of the nation’s K-Network 2030 programme, an initiative launched earlier in the year to promote cooperation between the public and private sector in R&D of next-generation networks, satellite communications and quantum communications.

“Our vision is to create the digital co-prosperous society that reflect the characteristic of digital technology.”

K-Network 2030 also targets innovation in software-based networks and strengthening supply chains.

It targets pre-6G demonstrations in 2026 and pilots of satellite networks the following year, Park said.

The nation plans to double the data rates offered on backbone networks by 2026 and quadruple it by 2030, citing predictions data traffic in 2027 will be six-times greater than in 2021.

It also plans to increase the capacity of undersea cables.

Virtual
Park argued AI is a primary force in transforming society, explaining it supplements human intellectual abilities.

“Realising this super intelligence is not limited to a specific location.”

He added the release of ChatGPT earlier this year took some by surprise, as it effectively marked the beginning of the commercialisation of AI.

The politician also asserted the metaverse is a key development, saying if AI “extends the intellectual abilities of humans, the metaverse expands the activity space of humans into the virtual level”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association