VMO2’s enterprise arm unveiled a collaboration with a government-backed regional sustainability initiative to trial a 5G private network at a UK farm, showcasing the use of advanced connectivity in powering agriculture.

Partners River Severn Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) and VMO2 Business revealed plans to launch a portable 5G network trial over a 1km area at Overbury Farm, a 1,600 hectare estate situated between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire in the UK.

RSPAWIR is a project aimed at enhancing the River Severn catchment region, the longest river in the UK and one of the 10 Innovation Regions chosen by the government to accelerate 5G deployment across the country and demonstrate the technology’s application in agriculture.

The project is backed by £3.8 million in funding from the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology,

The trial will explore use cases including AI-powered camera traps for early pest detection, IoT-enabled water quality assessments and automated livestock water trough management. A 5G-powered weather station at the site will also integrate data with forecasting models to support precise farming decisions.

Through 5G-enabled solutions, the trial aims to enhance farm efficiency, boost sustainability and improve animal welfare.

According to Andres Gordon, private networks director at VMO2 Business, the partnership underscores the company’s broader strategic focus on deploying 5G private networks. “The UK’s growing mobile private network market is estimated to reach £528M by 2030, with potential to generate further value through industry-focused applications supported by this connectivity,” he explained.