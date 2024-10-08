LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2024: While there’s no question fixed wireless access (FWA) has been a boon for mobile operators, there’s concern that it will level out, but UScellular’s Laurent Therivel disagrees.

Therivel, president and CEO of UScellular, points out FWA is instrumental for bridging the digital divide and as a tool to combat cable companies’ expansion into wireless services.

But with FWA customers using almost 20 times the amount of data as mobile subscribers, it comes at a cost to network capacity, he explained. In short, FWA doesn’t pay for itself like mobile does.

Therivel stated enterprises use about 15 per cent less data for their FWA services, so it makes sense to target them.

Operators typically provide FWA services through the excess capacity on their networks, but Therivel proposes building a hybrid network for FWA, which UScellular is doing by working with Tarana Wireless.

He noted additional FWA offerings, such as backup services for enterprise, will drive revenue.

“The other thing that we can do is start to think about how we can be more efficient from a network perspective,” he said. “The first thing that’s absolutely critical is being able to find a way to isolate those fixed wireless users from the mobile users so that the mobile use isn’t harmed by the 20X usage of our fixed wireless customers”.

Using external antennas will lead to 65 per cent improved spectral efficiency for FWA, while also being easier to install.

“Delivering those external antennas, specifically self-installed external antennas, is absolutely critical for us,” he stated.