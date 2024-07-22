Sivers Semiconductors, a Sweden-based provider of chips and modules for wireless and photonics communications, lined up Vickram Vathulya to succeed Anders Storm as its president and CEO from mid-August, billing the move as a boost to its ambitions in global satellite and 5G sectors, among others.

Vathulya’s previous role was as president of Nuvotronics, a company focused on mmWave and RF devices for a range of military and commercial satellite services.

Sivers Semiconductors pointed to the executive’s “proven track-record” during a career in the chip industry spanning more than 25 years.

Vathulya has also had stints at Maxim Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors, where he gained key experience in RF and wireless technologies.

Sivers Semiconductors explained the appointment comes as it “gains significant market momentum” in satellite communications, 5G and AI photonics.

Its focus on the satellite sector, alone, netted it a pair of “major” communication deals worth a combined $7.6 million in the opening half of the year, a period where product revenue continued momentum which delivered an 80 per cent bump in overall sales during 2023.

Sivers Semiconductors chair Bami Bastani said Vathulya’s track record leaves him well placed to deliver on an “aggressive growth strategy in the US and worldwide”.

Outgoing chief Storm joined Sivers Semiconductor as COO in 2015 and took up the CEO role in 2016. He sparked a six-month notice period with a resignation in March.