Trade body Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN) set out key principles to guide the industry towards 6G, highlighting collaboration and technological innovation as vital to addressing limitations impacting 5G.

In its latest report titled Network Architecture Evolution towards 6G, NGMN detailed 13 guiding principles to steer network architecture towards 6G, making recommendations for improved network efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

The report identified key 5G pain points to avoid in 6G development, including network complexity, legacy system integration and energy efficiency.

To mitigate these challenges, the proposed framework advocated for an AI-native, autonomous network management approach to drive architectural change towards 6G. Among its recommendations, the company also called for flexible network architecture, on-demand deployment of new features, and compatibility of evolving technologies with existing network services.

The trade body further explained that incorporating quantum-safe security measures into new infrastructure would help strengthen network resilience.

Regarding MNOs already engaged in the development of the next-generation, the report suggested that a 6G air interface delivers significant advancements over 5G-Advanced, particularly in terms of spectrum efficiency, integrated sensing and communications, and dense, low-cost device connection.

Arash Ashouriha, chairman of the NGMN Alliance board explained that the early adoption of “clear architectural design and implementation principles” is key to the successful deployment of the next generation of connectivity.

“NGMN envisions the future network architecture as a service-based platform that evolves to efficiently meet the growing demands of users, applications and industries, while leveraging the ongoing advancements of 5G,” he added.